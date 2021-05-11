Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) issued its earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $204.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.22 million. Helios Technologies had a return on equity of 12.24% and a net margin of 4.52%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.56 EPS. Helios Technologies updated its FY 2021 guidance to 3.300-3.500 EPS and its FY21 guidance to $3.30-3.50 EPS.

Shares of Helios Technologies stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $75.15. 2,562 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $71.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $60.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.46, a current ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The company has a market cap of $2.42 billion, a PE ratio of 106.22 and a beta of 1.21. Helios Technologies has a twelve month low of $29.71 and a twelve month high of $76.98.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 5th were paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 1st. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Helios Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.81%.

HLIO has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on Helios Technologies from $72.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

