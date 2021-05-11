Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) Price Target Increased to $89.00 by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) had its price target boosted by equities researchers at Robert W. Baird from $84.00 to $89.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird’s target price indicates a potential upside of 17.14% from the stock’s previous close.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Helios Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Helios Technologies from $50.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

HLIO stock traded up $1.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $75.98. The company had a trading volume of 4,044 shares, compared to its average volume of 99,860. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 2.36 and a quick ratio of 1.46. Helios Technologies has a 1 year low of $29.71 and a 1 year high of $76.98. The company has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 110.12 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $71.94 and a 200-day moving average price of $60.06.

Helios Technologies (NASDAQ:HLIO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.25. Helios Technologies had a net margin of 4.52% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The business had revenue of $204.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.22 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.56 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 58.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Helios Technologies will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $219,000. LPL Financial LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $254,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $261,000. DCM Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $266,000. Finally, Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new stake in Helios Technologies during the 4th quarter valued at $286,000. 87.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Helios Technologies

Helios Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells solutions for the hydraulics and electronics markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates in two segments, Hydraulics and Electronics. The Hydraulics segment offers cartridge valve technology products to control rates and direction of fluid flow, and to regulate and control pressures for industrial and mobile applications; quick release hydraulic coupling solutions for the agriculture, construction equipment, and industrial markets; and hydraulic system design that provides engineered solutions for machine users, manufacturers, or designers.

