Hellenic Coin 1-Day Volume Hits $253,050.00 (HNC)

Hellenic Coin (CURRENCY:HNC) traded 5.5% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Hellenic Coin has traded 0.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Hellenic Coin coin can now be bought for about $3.94 or 0.00007092 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Hellenic Coin has a market cap of $275.13 million and $253,050.00 worth of Hellenic Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Hellenic Coin alerts:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000906 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 9.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $356.17 or 0.00641901 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.39 or 0.00006107 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0622 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00000826 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000340 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00000736 BTC.

Lotto (LOTTO) traded 10.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000187 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.35 or 0.00002428 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000727 BTC.

About Hellenic Coin

Hellenic Coin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 9th, 2015. Hellenic Coin’s total supply is 69,910,698 coins. Hellenic Coin’s official Twitter account is @HellenicCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Hellenic Coin is medium.com/@helleniccoin . Hellenic Coin’s official website is www.helleniccoin.com . The Reddit community for Hellenic Coin is https://reddit.com/r/HellenicCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “HNC has migrated to the Scrypt Hybrid PoW/PoS algorithm, allowing Hellenic Coin network to benefit from all its advantages, whilst allowing the team to correct or modify any parameter to better serve the needs of the platform. One can benefit by staking the coin, which requires a HNC Masternode that can be operated with a desktop wallet online, for at least 4 hours, plus 10.000 HNC. Hellenic Coin total supply is limited to 69.600.000 coins after the recent fork. Time efficiency is another characteristic of Hellenic Coin, as users can reportedly make global payments within half an hour. The user's private key provides ownership of the respective wallet address. The user's personal information is always hidden, even though his/her Hellenic coin address is transparent ​ “

Buying and Selling Hellenic Coin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hellenic Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Hellenic Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hellenic Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Hellenic Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Hellenic Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.