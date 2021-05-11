Hellenic Telecommunications Organization (OTCMKTS:HLTOY) Reaches New 1-Year High at $8.74

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization S.A. (OTCMKTS:HLTOY)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $8.74 and last traded at $8.74, with a volume of 833 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $8.51.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Hellenic Telecommunications Organization in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd.

Get Hellenic Telecommunications Organization alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.77.

Hellenic Telecommunications Organization SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides telecommunications and related services to businesses and individuals primarily in Greece and Romania. It operates through OTE, COSMOTE Group, TELEKOM ROMANIA, and Other segments. The company offers fixed-line, Internet access, and ICT services; and international carrier and TV production services.

Read More: Straddles

Receive News & Ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hellenic Telecommunications Organization and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.