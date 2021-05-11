HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) Given a €102.70 Price Target at Kepler Capital Markets

HelloFresh (ETR:HFG) has been assigned a €102.70 ($120.82) price target by Kepler Capital Markets in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Kepler Capital Markets’ price target would indicate a potential upside of 60.07% from the company’s current price.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HFG. Berenberg Bank set a €94.00 ($110.59) target price on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays set a €85.00 ($100.00) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 4th. DZ Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of HelloFresh in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €105.00 ($123.53) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €62.00 ($72.94) price target on HelloFresh and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of €87.10 ($102.47).

Get HelloFresh alerts:

HFG opened at €64.16 ($75.48) on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion and a PE ratio of 26.89. The stock has a 50-day moving average of €67.79 and a 200-day moving average of €61.57. HelloFresh has a 52-week low of €33.80 ($39.76) and a 52-week high of €77.90 ($91.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.24, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.68.

HelloFresh SE delivers meal kit solutions to prepare home-cooked meals using its recipes. The company offers premium meals, double portions, and others, as well as add-ons, such as soups, snacks, fruit boxes, desserts, ready-made meals, and seasonal boxes. It also sells meal-kits through vending machines.

See Also: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Receive News & Ratings for HelloFresh Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HelloFresh and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.