Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

5/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “

5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.

4/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.

4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.

3/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

3/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.

3/17/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.80.

Get Henkel AG & Co KGaA alerts:

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.

Henkel AG & Co KGaA, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the adhesive technologies, beauty care, and laundry and home care businesses worldwide. The company's Adhesive Technologies segment offers adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings for various business areas, including packaging and consumer goods; automotive and metals, electronics and industrials, and craftsmen, construction, and professional industries.

Further Reading: Street Name

Receive News & Ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Henkel AG & Co KGaA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.