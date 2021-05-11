Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (HENKY) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Henkel AG & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS: HENKY) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:
- 5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 5/10/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 5/7/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “HENKEL KGAA ADR’s principal activities are divided into four product divisions: Henkel technologies-industrial adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant; Cosmetics/toiletries-hair cosmetics, toiletries, oral and skin care, hair salon products; Detergents/household cleaners-heavy duty and specialty detergents, fabric softeners, household cleansers, kitchen care products, shoe care products, plant care products; Adhesives-adhesives, contact adhesives and sealant for consumer and craftsman. “
- 5/5/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft.
- 4/15/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Berenberg Bank.
- 4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 4/14/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada.
- 4/6/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “equal weight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at Barclays PLC.
- 4/1/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “neutral” rating reaffirmed by analysts at UBS Group AG.
- 3/22/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA had its “overweight” rating reaffirmed by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..
- 3/19/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at Sanford C. Bernstein from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating.
- 3/17/2021 – Henkel AG & Co. KGaA was upgraded by analysts at UBS Group AG from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HENKY traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $24.94. The company had a trading volume of 50,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 67,468. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $25.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.02. The stock has a market cap of $43.69 billion, a PE ratio of 18.47 and a beta of 0.70. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA has a 1-year low of $18.30 and a 1-year high of $25.80.
The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th were given a $0.5383 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 19th. Henkel AG & Co. KGaA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 23.84%.
