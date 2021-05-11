Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Allan C. Silber Sells 28,679 Shares

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their sales and purchases with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total transaction of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total transaction of $300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total transaction of $32,509.00.

Shares of Heritage Global stock remained flat at $$3.07 on Tuesday. 18,146 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 164,167. Heritage Global Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.02 and a 1 year high of $4.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $3.01 and a 200-day moving average of $2.85. The firm has a market cap of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. Heritage Global had a net margin of 16.67% and a return on equity of 33.36%. The business had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. As a group, analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Heritage Global during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,600,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp bought a new position in shares of Heritage Global during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $122,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

