Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $134,622.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Major shareholders that own 10% or more of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Thursday, April 1st, Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

Shares of Heritage Global stock remained flat at $$3.07 during trading on Tuesday. The stock had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,167. The company has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a 52 week low of $1.02 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.85.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last posted its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.09. The company had revenue of $8.33 million during the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. As a group, research analysts expect that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 968.6% in the 4th quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,742,000 after purchasing an additional 1,956,630 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $2,600,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $394,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Heritage Global by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of Heritage Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital boosted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

About Heritage Global

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

