Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) Major Shareholder Sells $32,509.00 in Stock

Heritage Global Inc. (NASDAQ:HGBL) major shareholder Allan C. Silber sold 11,020 shares of Heritage Global stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $32,509.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Major shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s shares are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Allan C. Silber also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, March 19th, Allan C. Silber sold 35,652 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total value of $105,529.92.

On Wednesday, March 17th, Allan C. Silber sold 50,000 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.94, for a total value of $147,000.00.

On Thursday, March 11th, Allan C. Silber sold 44,874 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $134,622.00.

On Friday, April 9th, Allan C. Silber sold 100 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $300.00.

On Wednesday, April 7th, Allan C. Silber sold 17,590 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.00, for a total value of $52,770.00.

On Friday, March 26th, Allan C. Silber sold 28,679 shares of Heritage Global stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.95, for a total value of $84,603.05.

Shares of NASDAQ:HGBL remained flat at $$3.07 during midday trading on Tuesday. The company had a trading volume of 18,146 shares, compared to its average volume of 164,167. The company’s fifty day moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day moving average is $2.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.51 million, a PE ratio of 23.62, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.54. Heritage Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $1.02 and a twelve month high of $4.20.

Heritage Global (NASDAQ:HGBL) last released its earnings results on Sunday, March 7th. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $8.33 million for the quarter. Heritage Global had a return on equity of 33.36% and a net margin of 16.67%. Research analysts predict that Heritage Global Inc. will post 0.19 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Lake Street Capital lifted their target price on Heritage Global from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Heritage Global by 968.6% during the fourth quarter. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,158,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,742,000 after buying an additional 1,956,630 shares during the last quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC increased its position in Heritage Global by 4.0% during the first quarter. Ridgewood Investments LLC now owns 130,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $122,000. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the fourth quarter worth approximately $394,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Heritage Global during the first quarter worth approximately $2,600,000. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Heritage Global Company Profile

Heritage Global, Inc operates as an asset services company with focus on financial and industrial asset transactions. The company provides market making, acquisitions, dispositions, valuations, and secured lending services. It focuses on identifying, valuing, acquiring, and monetizing underlying tangible and intangible assets.

