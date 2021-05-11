Heritage Investors Management Corp Acquires 2,516 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,516 shares during the quarter. Microsoft accounts for 3.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Resolute Partners Group acquired a new stake in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its position in Microsoft by 3,250.0% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 134 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the period. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Safir Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Microsoft during the fourth quarter valued at $69,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.01% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on MSFT shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $292.00 to $302.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $260.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $295.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and set a $300.00 price objective on shares of Microsoft in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.80.

Shares of MSFT opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. Microsoft Co. has a 1-year low of $175.68 and a 1-year high of $263.19. The stock has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a PE ratio of 39.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $249.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $230.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $41.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 20th will be issued a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 19th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley acquired 4,300 shares of Microsoft stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $236.80 per share, for a total transaction of $1,018,240.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 92,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

