Heritage Investors Management Corp Raises Holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Heritage Investors Management Corp lifted its holdings in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 0.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 336,097 shares of the software giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,516 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises 3.5% of Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Heritage Investors Management Corp’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $79,242,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. S&CO Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 2.0% in the first quarter. S&CO Inc. now owns 138,004 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $32,537,000 after buying an additional 2,707 shares during the last quarter. Bank OZK raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 0.5% in the first quarter. Bank OZK now owns 38,861 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,162,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the last quarter. BlueSky Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $213,000. Chicago Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Microsoft in the first quarter worth $370,000. Finally, Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Microsoft by 5.4% in the first quarter. Mayflower Financial Advisors LLC now owns 39,859 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $9,398,000 after buying an additional 2,052 shares during the last quarter. 69.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Microsoft alerts:

MSFT stock opened at $247.18 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $249.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $230.22. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $175.68 and a 12 month high of $263.19. The company has a market cap of $1.86 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.93, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.44 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.53 and a quick ratio of 2.49.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The software giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $41.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.83 billion. Microsoft had a net margin of 32.28% and a return on equity of 40.74%. Microsoft’s revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.40 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Microsoft Co. will post 6.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 20th will be paid a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 19th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.89%.

In related news, Director Emma N. Walmsley purchased 4,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $236.80 per share, with a total value of $1,018,240.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 5,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,190,156.80. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 6,086 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $252.66, for a total transaction of $1,537,688.76. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 92,119 shares in the company, valued at $23,274,786.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $280.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Jefferies Financial Group set a $300.00 price target on shares of Microsoft and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Microsoft from $270.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $286.80.

About Microsoft

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

Featured Story: Yield Curve

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.