Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of Héroux-Devtek Inc. (TSE:HRX) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is C$20.10.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRX shares. National Bank Financial raised their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday. Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their target price for the company from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a report on Monday, February 8th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.50 to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday.

TSE:HRX traded down C$0.36 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching C$16.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,099. The stock has a market cap of C$582.84 million and a P/E ratio of -9.61. Héroux-Devtek has a twelve month low of C$8.95 and a twelve month high of C$17.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is C$16.38 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$14.68.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$136.00 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Héroux-Devtek will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Héroux-Devtek

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

