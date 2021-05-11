Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (OTCMKTS:HERXF)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by equities researchers at National Bank Financial in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Scotiabank upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $19.00 to $22.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Desjardins upped their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “top pick” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, TD Securities downgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.63.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of OTCMKTS HERXF traded down $0.17 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $13.52. The stock had a trading volume of 3,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 815. Héroux-Devtek has a fifty-two week low of $7.02 and a fifty-two week high of $13.70. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $13.25 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Further Reading: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.