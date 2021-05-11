Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) Given New C$21.00 Price Target at National Bank Financial

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price boosted by analysts at National Bank Financial to C$21.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bank Financial’s price target points to a potential upside of 31.41% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other research firms have also commented on HRX. TD Securities raised their price target on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank increased their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James upgraded Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$19.88.

Get Héroux-Devtek alerts:

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.40 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching C$15.98. The company had a trading volume of 14,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,057. Héroux-Devtek has a one year low of C$8.95 and a one year high of C$17.31. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$16.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$14.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of C$581.38 million and a PE ratio of -9.49.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$150.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$136.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Héroux-Devtek will post 0.85 EPS for the current year.

Héroux-Devtek Company Profile

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

Recommended Story: Retained Earnings

Receive News & Ratings for Héroux-Devtek Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Héroux-Devtek and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.