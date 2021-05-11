Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) PT Raised to C$21.00 at National Bankshares

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) had its target price hoisted by investment analysts at National Bankshares from C$18.50 to C$21.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price would indicate a potential upside of 30.19% from the company’s previous close.

HRX has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial boosted their target price on Héroux-Devtek to C$21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. TD Securities lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$18.00 to C$19.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, April 5th. Scotiabank lifted their price objective on Héroux-Devtek from C$19.00 to C$22.00 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Raymond James raised Héroux-Devtek from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$12.50 to C$17.50 in a research note on Monday, February 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Héroux-Devtek currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of C$20.10.

Shares of Héroux-Devtek stock traded down C$0.25 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting C$16.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 16,814 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,069. The company has a market cap of C$586.84 million and a PE ratio of -9.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.80, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 2.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$16.38 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$14.68. Héroux-Devtek has a 12-month low of C$8.95 and a 12-month high of C$17.31.

Héroux-Devtek (TSE:HRX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 5th. The company reported C$0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.14 by C$0.12. The company had revenue of C$150.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$136.00 million. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Héroux-Devtek will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

HÃ©roux-Devtek Inc engages in the design, development, manufacture, and repair and overhaul of aircraft landing gears, hydraulic and electromechanical flight control actuators, custom ball screws, and fracture-critical components. The company is also involved in the designing, developing, manufacturing, assembling, and testing fluid filtration applications; and provides various products for aero engine fuel and oil systems, aircraft hydraulic systems, pressure differential indicators, and by-pass and other valves.

