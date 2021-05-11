Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) Earns Buy Rating from Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Research analysts at Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set a “buy” rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target for the company. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $17.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $15.50 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $13.63.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise stock traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.18. 334,539 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,181,046. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Hewlett Packard Enterprise has a 1-year low of $8.28 and a 1-year high of $16.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $15.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.16. The stock has a market cap of $21.05 billion, a P/E ratio of -62.23, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 1.38.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The technology company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $6.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.75 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 10.73%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.44 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise will post 0.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Alan Richard May sold 343,017 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.31, for a total transaction of $4,908,573.27. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John F. Schultz sold 269,598 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.04, for a total transaction of $4,324,351.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 882,213 shares of company stock worth $13,692,076 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 80,600 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,269,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 17,289 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 926 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,413 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $542,000 after purchasing an additional 927 shares during the period. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp now owns 22,280 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 950 shares during the period. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 4.1% in the 4th quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 25,235 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $299,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company provides solutions that allow customers to capture, analyze, and act upon data seamlessly. The company offers general purpose servers for multi-workload computing and workload-optimized servers; HPE ProLiant rack and tower servers; HPE BladeSystem, HPE Synergy, and HPE ProLiant; storage solutions; and solutions for secondary workloads and traditional tape, storage networking, and disk products, such as HPE Modular Storage Arrays and HPE XP.

