Hexcel (HXL) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Changes

Several analysts have recently updated their ratings and price targets for Hexcel (NYSE: HXL):

4/26/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/21/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $41.00 to $57.00. They now have a “market perform” rating on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. They noted that the move was a valuation call.

4/21/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist Securities from $35.00 to $50.00.

4/21/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Truist from $35.00 to $50.00.

4/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/20/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Canaccord Genuity from $48.00 to $56.00. They now have a “hold” rating on the stock.

4/15/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $49.00 to $60.00. They now have an “equal weight” rating on the stock.

4/14/2021 – Hexcel had its price target raised by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG from $40.00 to $44.00. They now have an “underperform” rating on the stock.

4/1/2021 – Hexcel had its “sell” rating reaffirmed by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc.. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/26/2021 – Hexcel was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating. They now have a $43.00 price target on the stock.

3/22/2021 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

3/16/2021 – Hexcel was upgraded by analysts at Barclays PLC from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating. They now have a $64.00 price target on the stock, up previously from $57.00.

Hexcel stock opened at $53.81 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 3.28 and a quick ratio of 1.78. The stock has a market cap of $4.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 14.52 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $56.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.94. Hexcel Co. has a 1 year low of $24.54 and a 1 year high of $64.84.

Get Hexcel Co alerts:

Hexcel (NYSE:HXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, April 18th. The aerospace company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $310.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.48 million. Hexcel had a net margin of 7.02% and a return on equity of 7.52%. The company’s revenue was down 42.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Hexcel Co. will post 0.24 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Thierry Merlot sold 1,580 shares of Hexcel stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.26, for a total value of $88,890.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,025 shares in the company, valued at $1,914,246.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its stake in Hexcel by 496.0% in the fourth quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 596 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 496 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Hexcel by 112.0% during the 1st quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Planned Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Hexcel during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in Hexcel by 203.4% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 895 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Hexcel in the first quarter worth $76,000. 95.89% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hexcel Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets structural materials for use in commercial aerospace, space and defense, and industrial markets. It operates in two segments, Composite Materials and Engineered Products. The Composite Materials segment manufactures and markets carbon fibers, fabrics and specialty reinforcements, prepregs and other fiber-reinforced matrix materials, structural adhesives, honeycomb, molding compounds, tooling materials, polyurethane systems, and laminates that are used in military and commercial aircraft, wind turbine blades, recreational products, and other industrial applications, as well as in automotive, marine, and trains.

Featured Article: Different Options Trading Strategies



Receive News & Ratings for Hexcel Co Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hexcel Co and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.