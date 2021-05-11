HICL Infrastructure (LON:HICL) Stock Passes Below 200 Day Moving Average of $169.99

HICL Infrastructure PLC (LON:HICL)’s stock price passed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 169.99 ($2.22) and traded as low as GBX 166.80 ($2.18). HICL Infrastructure shares last traded at GBX 167.20 ($2.18), with a volume of 3,084,570 shares changing hands.

The firm has a market cap of £3.22 billion and a P/E ratio of 61.93. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 167.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 169.99.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 4th were given a GBX 2.06 ($0.03) dividend. This represents a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 4th. HICL Infrastructure’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 3.06%.

In related news, insider Kenneth D. Reid bought 491 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 166 ($2.17) per share, with a total value of £815.06 ($1,064.88).

HICL Infrastructure Company Profile (LON:HICL)

HICL Infrastructure Company Limited specializes in direct and fund of funds investments. For direct investments, it seeks to invest in infrastructure projects. It invests in project companies which have not yet completed the construction phases of their concessions including project companies which are in the process of bidding for project concessions.

