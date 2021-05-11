High Liner Foods (HLF) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, May 18th.

High Liner Foods (TSE:HLF) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The company reported C$0.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$258.61 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$266.50 million.

Shares of HLF stock opened at C$13.81 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$13.46 and its 200-day moving average is C$11.96. High Liner Foods has a 1 year low of C$5.26 and a 1 year high of C$14.13. The firm has a market capitalization of C$460.19 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 104.41.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. High Liner Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.24%.

HLF has been the topic of several analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.00 to C$13.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Scotiabank increased their price objective on shares of High Liner Foods from C$11.50 to C$14.50 in a report on Thursday, February 25th.

In other High Liner Foods news, Director Trevor Dale Hennigar sold 4,250 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$13.34, for a total value of C$56,695.00.

High Liner Foods Company Profile

High Liner Foods is the leading North American processor and marketer of value-added frozen seafood. Their retail branded products are sold throughout the United States, Canada and Mexico under the High Liner, Fisher Boy, Sea Cuisine and C. Wirthy & Co labels, and are available in most grocery and club stores.

