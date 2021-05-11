High Performance Blockchain (HPB) Market Cap Tops $25.03 Million

High Performance Blockchain (CURRENCY:HPB) traded up 7.1% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last seven days, High Performance Blockchain has traded down 1% against the dollar. High Performance Blockchain has a market capitalization of $25.03 million and approximately $1.50 million worth of High Performance Blockchain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One High Performance Blockchain coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.34 or 0.00000607 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 39.4% against the dollar and now trades at $13.10 or 0.00023226 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00003733 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00005117 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0939 or 0.00000166 BTC.

Muse (MUSE) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $33.03 or 0.00058543 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000188 BTC.

Zipper (ZIP) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Rise Protocol (RISE) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.03 or 0.00072718 BTC.

Rise (RISE) traded 36.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0126 or 0.00000022 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0169 or 0.00000030 BTC.

About High Performance Blockchain

High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a coin. Its launch date was August 24th, 2017. High Performance Blockchain’s total supply is 101,119,950 coins and its circulating supply is 73,069,950 coins. The Reddit community for High Performance Blockchain is /r/HPBTrader . High Performance Blockchain’s official website is www.gxn.io . High Performance Blockchain’s official Twitter account is @HPB_Global and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “High Performance Blockchain (HPB) is a permissionless blockchain architecture that combines HPB's customized hardware Blockchain Offload Engine (BOE), with high-performance blockchain software, enabling unrivaled scalability. “

