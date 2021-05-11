HighTower Trust Services LTA Has $2.76 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) by 24.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 76,301 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,068 shares during the quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,764,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Kinloch Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Penbrook Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Merrion Investment Management Co LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. 67.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on PFE. TheStreet upgraded Pfizer from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Pfizer from $37.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Finally, DZ Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $41.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.47.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.51 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.35. 698,869 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 32,522,721. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $37.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $36.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Pfizer Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.61 and a 52 week high of $43.08. The company has a market cap of $219.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.70.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $14.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.41 billion. Pfizer had a net margin of 17.85% and a return on equity of 24.88%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 44.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Pfizer Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 6th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.96%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.88%.

In other Pfizer news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of Pfizer stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.82, for a total transaction of $102,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $561,193.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Company Profile

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and pain under the Eliquis, Chantix/Champix, and Premarin family brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zithromax, Vfend, and Panzyga brands.

