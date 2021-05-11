HighTower Trust Services LTA Increases Stock Holdings in Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)

HighTower Trust Services LTA boosted its stake in shares of Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA) by 2.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 167,069 shares of the cable giant’s stock after buying an additional 3,882 shares during the period. Comcast makes up approximately 1.2% of HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Comcast were worth $9,040,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of Comcast by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 89,403,545 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $4,684,747,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132,846 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Comcast during the fourth quarter valued at $2,713,360,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Comcast by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 47,738,347 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $2,501,489,000 after purchasing an additional 173,132 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Comcast by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 37,933,210 shares of the cable giant’s stock worth $1,987,699,000 after buying an additional 2,487,384 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in Comcast by 1.0% during the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 21,650,352 shares of the cable giant’s stock valued at $1,134,478,000 after buying an additional 214,483 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.56% of the company’s stock.

CMCSA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Macquarie lifted their price target on shares of Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Cowen upgraded shares of Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer raised Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Comcast from $56.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Comcast from $61.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $61.75.

In other Comcast news, CEO Brian L. Roberts sold 709,673 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.20, for a total transaction of $39,173,949.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of CMCSA stock traded down $0.35 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $57.16. 710,016 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,176,822. Comcast Co. has a 52-week low of $34.17 and a 52-week high of $59.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market cap of $261.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $55.15 and a 200 day moving average of $51.79.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The cable giant reported $0.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.59 by $0.17. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $26.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.77 earnings per share. Comcast’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 EPS for the current year.

Comcast Company Profile

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

