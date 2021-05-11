HighTower Trust Services LTA Sells 25,455 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

HighTower Trust Services LTA decreased its position in shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT) by 40.2% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,910 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 25,455 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA’s holdings in Walmart were worth $5,149,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in Walmart by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 40,889 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,894,000 after acquiring an additional 877 shares during the period. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Walmart by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 18,366 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,647,000 after purchasing an additional 849 shares in the last quarter. Hexavest Inc. raised its stake in Walmart by 102.8% during the 4th quarter. Hexavest Inc. now owns 41,261 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $5,948,000 after purchasing an additional 20,911 shares during the period. Donaldson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Walmart by 33.1% in the 4th quarter. Donaldson Capital Management LLC now owns 4,665 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in Walmart by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 86,000 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $12,397,000 after purchasing an additional 15,500 shares during the period. 29.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Walmart alerts:

NYSE:WMT traded down $2.39 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $138.43. 213,320 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,822,321. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.29. Walmart Inc. has a 52-week low of $117.01 and a 52-week high of $153.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $389.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.14, a PEG ratio of 4.86 and a beta of 0.27. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $141.91.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.51 by ($0.12). The company had revenue of $152.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $148.52 billion. Walmart had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 19.13%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.38 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Walmart Inc. will post 5.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a $0.55 dividend. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.59%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is presently 44.62%.

Walmart announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, February 18th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the retailer to purchase up to 5.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

WMT has been the topic of several research analyst reports. FIX downgraded shares of Walmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $157.00 to $131.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Raymond James cut their price objective on Walmart from $165.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on Walmart from $170.00 to $166.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 19th. MKM Partners cut their price target on Walmart from $154.00 to $141.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $162.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.63.

In related news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 710,440 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.64, for a total transaction of $92,811,881.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $2,841,234,491.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO C Douglas Mcmillon sold 9,708 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.01, for a total transaction of $1,368,925.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 2,009,708 shares of company stock valued at $264,285,412. Company insiders own 50.43% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Recommended Story: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.