Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.35 Per Share

Analysts predict that Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRC) will announce $1.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have made estimates for Hill-Rom’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.34 to $1.37. Hill-Rom posted earnings per share of $1.95 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 30.8%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings report on Friday, July 30th.

On average, analysts expect that Hill-Rom will report full year earnings of $5.96 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.77 to $6.07. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $6.34 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $6.18 to $6.50. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Hill-Rom.

Hill-Rom (NYSE:HRC) last released its earnings results on Friday, April 30th. The medical technology company reported $1.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.43 by $0.30. Hill-Rom had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 22.71%. The business had revenue of $762.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $732.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.28 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts recently commented on HRC shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Hill-Rom from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Hill-Rom from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Hill-Rom from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $121.80.

In other Hill-Rom news, SVP Paul Sherwood Johnson sold 11,575 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.04, for a total value of $1,285,288.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,920 shares in the company, valued at $768,396.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.65% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Hill-Rom by 45.9% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 318 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.9% during the first quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 2,462 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $272,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 19,449 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,149,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of Hill-Rom by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 3,180 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $312,000 after buying an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in Hill-Rom by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 22,202 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $2,453,000 after buying an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:HRC opened at $109.27 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.26 billion, a PE ratio of 32.91, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. Hill-Rom has a 1-year low of $80.31 and a 1-year high of $117.68. The business’s 50 day moving average is $111.83 and its 200-day moving average is $102.58.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 18th will be issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.88%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. Hill-Rom’s payout ratio is 17.36%.

About Hill-Rom

Hill-Rom Holdings, Inc operates as a medical technology company worldwide. It operates through Patient Support Systems, Front Line Care, and Surgical Solutions segments. The company offers medical surgical beds, intensive care unit beds, and bariatric patient beds, patient mobility solutions, non-invasive therapeutic products and surfaces, and information technologies and software solutions, as well as sells equipment service contracts for its capital equipment.

