Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) Releases Q3 2021 Earnings Guidance

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) issued an update on its third quarter 2021 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of 0.700-0.800 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $0.780. The company issued revenue guidance of $665 million-$695 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $659.05 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on HI. Barrington Research reissued an outperform rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up from $50.00) on shares of Hillenbrand in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. DA Davidson increased their target price on Hillenbrand from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Monday, February 8th. TheStreet raised Hillenbrand from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hillenbrand from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th.

Get Hillenbrand alerts:

Shares of Hillenbrand stock opened at $46.64 on Tuesday. Hillenbrand has a twelve month low of $17.48 and a twelve month high of $52.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.51 billion, a P/E ratio of -57.58 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $48.92 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.87.

Hillenbrand (NYSE:HI) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. Hillenbrand had a positive return on equity of 18.61% and a negative net margin of 2.39%. The firm had revenue of $722.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $707.05 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Hillenbrand will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 16th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 15th. Hillenbrand’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.96%.

About Hillenbrand

Hillenbrand, Inc operates as a diversified industrial company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Advanced Process Solutions, Molding Technology Solutions, and Batesville. The Advanced Process Solutions segment designs, engineers, manufactures, markets, and services process and material handling equipment and systems comprising compounding, extrusion, and material handling equipment, and equipment system design; screening and separating equipment; flow control solutions; and size reduction equipment for various industries, including plastics, food and pharmaceuticals, chemicals, fertilizers, minerals and mining, energy, wastewater treatment, forest products, and other general industrials.

See Also: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Hillenbrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hillenbrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.