Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) Shares Bought by New York State Teachers Retirement System

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) by 437.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 32,782 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 26,682 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Hilltop were worth $1,119,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in HTH. Convergence Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the third quarter worth about $205,000. ProShare Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $439,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Hilltop by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 18,318 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $504,000 after buying an additional 1,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Hilltop in the fourth quarter worth about $591,000. 61.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HTH. Compass Point downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler began coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Raymond James raised their target price on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 60,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.08, for a total value of $1,984,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares in the company, valued at $1,746,028.56. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total value of $680,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

NYSE:HTH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a one year low of $12.80 and a one year high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a PE ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $34.36 and a 200 day moving average price of $30.18.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.67%.

About Hilltop

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

