Hive Market Cap Reaches $219.13 Million (HIVE)

Hive (CURRENCY:HIVE) traded 5.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM ET on May 11th. In the last week, Hive has traded down 7.1% against the U.S. dollar. One Hive coin can currently be purchased for $0.55 or 0.00000971 BTC on popular exchanges. Hive has a market cap of $219.13 million and approximately $13.26 million worth of Hive was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

TRON (TRX) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000244 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000441 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000292 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.09 or 0.00001927 BTC.

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000545 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00002035 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded up 51.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 31.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0506 or 0.00000089 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded up 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

BeatzCoin (BTZC) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Hive Profile

Hive (CRYPTO:HIVE) is a DPoS/PoB coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. Hive’s total supply is 398,119,947 coins. Hive’s official message board is peakd.com/@hiveio. The Reddit community for Hive is https://reddit.com/r/hiveblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Hive is hive.io. Hive’s official Twitter account is @blockhive_ee and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Hive is an open-source blockchain, forged in years of development to bring Web 3.0 to the world. With a diverse community of stakeholders and without controlling bad actors, individuals can experience true ownership in a decentralized blockchain & cryptocurrency. Hive distributes the new coins based on the Proof of Brain mechanism (PoB). Although it also distributes it to the stake holders trough curation and staking rewards so it’s a bit of hybrid, DPoS/PoB. Hive was created as an independent and decentralized fork of the Steem blockchain. The Hive network comes with two classes of cryptocurrency assets named HIVE and Hive Backed Dollars (HBD). Moreover, HIVE exists both under a liquid form (simply called HIVE) and a staked form (called Hive Power). HIVE is the liquid currency of the Hive ecosystem. “

Hive Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Hive directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Hive should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Hive using one of the exchanges listed above.

