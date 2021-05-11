Hoese & Co LLP Has $16.18 Million Stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hoese & Co LLP cut its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 7.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 40,665 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,091 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up about 20.0% of Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings, making the stock its biggest position. Hoese & Co LLP’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $16,177,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVV. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 58,965,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,134,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,361,013 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,489,587 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,316,196,000 after buying an additional 126,967 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,579,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,595,870,000 after buying an additional 1,309,395 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 9,530,979 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,577,834,000 after buying an additional 326,151 shares during the period. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 6,735,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,528,390,000 after buying an additional 1,050,888 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVV traded down $4.49 on Tuesday, hitting $415.12. The company had a trading volume of 617,394 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,429,299. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $410.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $382.74. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $275.00 and a 1 year high of $424.43.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

