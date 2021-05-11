HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.36 Per Share

Analysts forecast that HollyFrontier Co. (NYSE:HFC) will announce $0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for HollyFrontier’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.22 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. HollyFrontier posted earnings per share of ($0.25) in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 244%. The firm is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, August 5th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that HollyFrontier will report full year earnings of $0.57 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $1.21. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.51 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $4.01. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow HollyFrontier.

Get HollyFrontier alerts:

HollyFrontier (NYSE:HFC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.08). HollyFrontier had a negative net margin of 3.34% and a positive return on equity of 0.93%. The business had revenue of $3.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.78 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.53 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis.

HFC has been the subject of several analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded shares of HollyFrontier from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of HollyFrontier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $41.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, March 5th. Mizuho raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $25.00 to $40.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 26th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of HollyFrontier from $22.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of HollyFrontier from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. HollyFrontier has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.85.

Shares of NYSE:HFC opened at $35.13 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $35.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $30.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 2.68 and a quick ratio of 1.76. HollyFrontier has a one year low of $16.81 and a one year high of $42.39. The company has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.46 and a beta of 1.83.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 1st were issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 26th. HollyFrontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.57%.

In other HollyFrontier news, CEO Michael Jennings acquired 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $34.98 per share, for a total transaction of $262,350.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 179,835 shares in the company, valued at $6,290,628.30. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Franklin Myers acquired 3,310 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $37.57 per share, for a total transaction of $124,356.70. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 37,535 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,410,189.95. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.44% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 9.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,482,865 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $446,637,000 after buying an additional 1,099,891 shares in the last quarter. Boston Partners bought a new position in shares of HollyFrontier in the first quarter worth approximately $353,067,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 238.8% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,420,702 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $191,825,000 after buying an additional 5,230,433 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 48.5% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,064,787 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $130,925,000 after buying an additional 1,655,190 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lifted its stake in shares of HollyFrontier by 119.9% in the fourth quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 2,343,327 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,575,000 after buying an additional 1,277,802 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.41% of the company’s stock.

About HollyFrontier

HollyFrontier Corporation operates as an independent petroleum refiner in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Lubricants and Specialty Products, and HEP. It primarily produces high-value light products, such as gasoline, diesel and jet fuel, and specialty lubricant products, as well as specialty and modified asphalt.

Recommended Story: Stocks Increasing Dividends

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on HollyFrontier (HFC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for HollyFrontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HollyFrontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.