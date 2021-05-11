Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Expected to Announce Earnings of $1.91 Per Share

Brokerages expect Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) to post earnings of $1.91 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Five analysts have issued estimates for Honeywell International’s earnings. The lowest EPS estimate is $1.86 and the highest is $1.97. Honeywell International reported earnings per share of $1.26 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 51.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings report on Friday, July 23rd.

On average, analysts expect that Honeywell International will report full-year earnings of $7.99 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $7.90 to $8.10. For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $9.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $9.61. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow Honeywell International.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The company had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.21 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .1% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on HON shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $222.00 to $244.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 14th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $194.00 to $199.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Honeywell International from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Zacks Investment Research raised Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $233.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $221.00.

In other news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total transaction of $1,983,309.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,307,878.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.64% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Canton Hathaway LLC purchased a new position in Honeywell International in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Capital bought a new stake in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Bellevue Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Honeywell International by 62.0% during the 4th quarter. Bellevue Asset Management LLC now owns 162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ADE LLC purchased a new stake in Honeywell International during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HON opened at $230.94 on Tuesday. Honeywell International has a 52 week low of $117.11 and a 52 week high of $232.65. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The stock has a market cap of $160.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $222.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $208.03.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 13th. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is 45.59%.

About Honeywell International

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

