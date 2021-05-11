Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) Shares Purchased by B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management

B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management boosted its position in Honeywell International Inc. (NYSE:HON) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,640 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Honeywell International makes up about 1.6% of B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. B & T Capital Management DBA Alpha Capital Management’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $6,217,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 22.5% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 43,600 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $9,274,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Town & Country Bank & Trust CO dba First Bankers Trust CO now owns 26,236 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,580,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Bremer Bank National Association increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Bremer Bank National Association now owns 19,111 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $4,065,000 after buying an additional 981 shares in the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 8,493 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,806,000 after buying an additional 140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bainco International Investors raised its stake in Honeywell International by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bainco International Investors now owns 86,595 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $18,419,000 after purchasing an additional 3,081 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.97% of the company’s stock.

HON has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Argus boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $180.00 to $216.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $245.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of Honeywell International from $230.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Honeywell International from $224.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.00.

In other Honeywell International news, VP Anne T. Madden sold 8,885 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.22, for a total value of $1,983,309.70. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 50,658 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,307,878.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.64% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE HON traded down $4.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $226.72. 37,897 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,752,721. The company has a market cap of $157.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.13, a PEG ratio of 3.41 and a beta of 1.13. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $222.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $208.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 1.64. Honeywell International Inc. has a twelve month low of $117.11 and a twelve month high of $232.65.

Honeywell International (NYSE:HON) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The conglomerate reported $1.92 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.80 by $0.12. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.99% and a return on equity of 27.69%. The business had revenue of $8.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.07 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.21 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue was down .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Honeywell International Inc. will post 7.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 14th will be paid a $0.93 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.64%. Honeywell International’s payout ratio is presently 45.59%.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems; and connected solutions and data services for aftermarket, as well as wireless connectivity, and management and technical services.

