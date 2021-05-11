Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl Acquires 7,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) CEO Terry Gohl acquired 7,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $7.22 per share, with a total value of $50,540.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 181,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,311,491.34. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

Shares of Horizon Global stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 66,898 shares, compared to its average volume of 74,347. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $8.68. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $202.55 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Get Horizon Global alerts:

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of HZN. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its position in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,971 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL acquired a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp lifted its stake in Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

See Also: Non-Fungible Token (NFT) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Horizon Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Horizon Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.