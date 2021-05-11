Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy Purchases 10,000 Shares

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy acquired 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.37 per share, with a total value of $73,700.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HZN traded up $0.18 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 66,898 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,347. Horizon Global Co. has a one year low of $1.32 and a one year high of $11.78. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million for the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $109,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 440,995 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,788,000 after purchasing an additional 5,094 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $1,082,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 111.0% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 273,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,353,000 after purchasing an additional 144,100 shares during the period. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the fourth quarter worth $159,000. 41.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Horizon Global Company Profile

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

