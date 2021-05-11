Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director Purchases $73,000.00 in Stock

Horizon Global Co. (NYSE:HZN) Director John C. Kennedy bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, May 7th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $7.30 per share, with a total value of $73,000.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 751,917 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,488,994.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

HZN stock traded up $0.18 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $7.50. 66,898 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 74,347. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.98 and its 200-day moving average is $8.68. The company has a market cap of $202.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 2.03. Horizon Global Co. has a 12 month low of $1.32 and a 12 month high of $11.78.

Horizon Global (NYSE:HZN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 11th. The company reported ($0.21) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.62) by $0.41. The firm had revenue of $175.86 million during the quarter. Horizon Global had a negative return on equity of 4,042.82% and a negative net margin of 9.99%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dorsey Wright & Associates grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 135.0% in the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 3,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 1,971 shares in the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. One68 Global Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $130,000. Blair William & Co. IL bought a new position in shares of Horizon Global in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Horizon Global by 12.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 53,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after acquiring an additional 6,132 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 41.75% of the company’s stock.

About Horizon Global

Horizon Global Corporation designs, manufactures, and distributes a range of towing, trailering, cargo management, and other related accessory products worldwide. It operates through Horizon Americas and Horizon Europe-Africa segments. The company provides towing products, such as hitches/tow bars, fifth wheels, gooseneck hitches, weight distribution systems, brake controls, wiring harnesses, draw bars, ball mounts, crossbars, security products, and other towing accessories for attaching a trailer, camper, etc.

