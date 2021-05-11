Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Analysts expect that Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL) will announce earnings of $0.42 per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Hormel Foods’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.40. Hormel Foods also posted earnings per share of $0.42 during the same quarter last year. The firm is scheduled to report its next earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, May 20th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Hormel Foods will report full-year earnings of $1.73 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.66 to $1.81. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.85 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.77 to $1.95. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Hormel Foods.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $2.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.45 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on HRL. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $50.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $47.00.

Shares of NYSE:HRL opened at $47.57 on Tuesday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $47.61. Hormel Foods has a 1 year low of $43.45 and a 1 year high of $52.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 1.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.69 billion, a PE ratio of 28.49, a P/E/G ratio of 4.14 and a beta of -0.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, April 12th will be issued a $0.245 dividend. This represents a $0.98 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 9th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 59.04%.

In other Hormel Foods news, EVP Glenn R. Leitch sold 87,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.63, for a total transaction of $4,143,810.00. Also, CFO James N. Sheehan sold 32,400 shares of Hormel Foods stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.94, for a total value of $1,520,856.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 48,730 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,287,386.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 131,678 shares of company stock valued at $6,255,814. 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Pitcairn Co. purchased a new stake in Hormel Foods in the first quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Blume Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 4,015 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its stake in Hormel Foods by 374.3% during the 1st quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,344 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after acquiring an additional 16,844 shares in the last quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. boosted its holdings in Hormel Foods by 18.7% during the 1st quarter. Harfst & Associates Inc. now owns 20,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $956,000 after acquiring an additional 3,159 shares during the period. Finally, Cigna Investments Inc. New grew its position in Hormel Foods by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 10,145 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,000 after acquiring an additional 473 shares in the last quarter. 42.78% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Hormel Foods

Hormel Foods Corporation produces and markets various meat and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

