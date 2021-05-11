Howdoo (UDOO) Market Cap Reaches $16.67 Million

Howdoo (CURRENCY:UDOO) traded up 13.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. Over the last week, Howdoo has traded 43.9% higher against the U.S. dollar. Howdoo has a market capitalization of $16.67 million and approximately $639,776.00 worth of Howdoo was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Howdoo coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0378 or 0.00000066 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 7.5% against the dollar and now trades at $49.37 or 0.00086259 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001748 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $36.34 or 0.00063504 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $510.46 or 0.00891959 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 26% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6,060.33 or 0.10589507 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.47 or 0.00063722 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 39.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00002000 BTC.

About Howdoo

UDOO is a coin. Howdoo’s total supply is 840,696,363 coins and its circulating supply is 441,327,301 coins. The official website for Howdoo is howdoo.io . The Reddit community for Howdoo is /r/Howdoo and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Howdoo is medium.com/howdoo . Howdoo’s official Twitter account is @howdoohq and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Howdoo is a blockchain-powered social media platform. It was designed as a single application that combines all the best features of existing social media apps, but with a new approach to putting users, communities, content creators, and advertisers together in complete harmony and control. In addition, Howdoo incentives and rewards contributions on the platform.”

Howdoo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Howdoo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Howdoo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Howdoo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

