H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) Stock Holdings Raised by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale raised its stake in H&R Block, Inc. (NYSE:HRB) by 5.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 98,131 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale owned 0.05% of H&R Block worth $2,122,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 2,376.8% during the 1st quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 3,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after buying an additional 3,589 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $86,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund bought a new stake in shares of H&R Block during the 4th quarter valued at about $106,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc grew its position in shares of H&R Block by 122.5% during the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 2,720 shares during the last quarter. 89.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on HRB. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of H&R Block from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of H&R Block from $18.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer restated a “neutral” rating on shares of H&R Block in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. H&R Block currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

NYSE HRB opened at $23.85 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $22.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.94. The stock has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.70. H&R Block, Inc. has a 52 week low of $13.05 and a 52 week high of $24.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.84.

H&R Block (NYSE:HRB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 8th. The company reported ($1.17) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $308.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $351.18 million. H&R Block had a net margin of 6.38% and a negative return on equity of 379.12%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 40.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.59) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H&R Block, Inc. will post 3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. H&R Block’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.81%.

H&R Block Company Profile

H&R Block, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides assisted income tax return preparation, do-it-yourself (DIY) tax, and virtual tax preparation services and products to the general public primarily in the United States, Canada, and Australia. The company offers assisted income tax return preparation and related services through a system of retail offices operated directly by the company or by franchisees.

