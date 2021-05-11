Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) Stake Boosted by Pettee Investors Inc.

Pettee Investors Inc. grew its position in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM) by 16.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,270 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 450 shares during the quarter. Pettee Investors Inc.’s holdings in Humana were worth $1,371,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Humana during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $27,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Humana by 322.2% during the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 76 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Childress Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Humana during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its holdings in shares of Humana by 74.5% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 82 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on HUM. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $447.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Mizuho increased their target price on Humana from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 in a report on Thursday, April 29th. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Humana from $460.00 to $480.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised their price target on shares of Humana from $496.00 to $510.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Humana presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.45.

In related news, insider Timothy S. Huval sold 3,696 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $377.96, for a total value of $1,396,940.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 13,068 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,939,181.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, insider Timothy Alan Wheatley sold 8,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.59, for a total transaction of $3,833,619.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,494 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,179,081.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 44,897 shares of company stock valued at $17,931,428 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:HUM traded down $7.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $462.59. The stock had a trading volume of 11,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,022,945. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $431.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $410.93. Humana Inc. has a 1-year low of $365.06 and a 1-year high of $475.44. The company has a market cap of $59.68 billion, a PE ratio of 15.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.81, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The insurance provider reported $7.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.21 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $20.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.42 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 22.74% and a net margin of 5.58%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $5.40 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Humana Inc. will post 18.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 29th. Humana’s payout ratio is 15.67%.

About Humana

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services segments. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

