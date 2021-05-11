Humanscape Price Tops $0.15 on Top Exchanges (HUM)

Humanscape (CURRENCY:HUM) traded 0.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on May 11th. In the last seven days, Humanscape has traded down 10% against the dollar. Humanscape has a market cap of $74.89 million and $72,900.00 worth of Humanscape was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Humanscape coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000256 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $47.84 or 0.00084390 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $10.79 or 0.00019034 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001764 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 13.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $34.06 or 0.00060070 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $36.72 or 0.00064773 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $60.79 or 0.00107234 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $442.46 or 0.00780456 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,240.17 or 0.09243053 BTC.

Humanscape Coin Profile

Humanscape is a coin. Humanscape’s total supply is 1,084,734,273 coins and its circulating supply is 515,129,285 coins. Humanscape’s official website is humanscape.io . Humanscape’s official message board is medium.com/@humanscape_ico . Humanscape’s official Twitter account is @Humanscape_ICO and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Humanscape is /r/Humanscape_official and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “The blockchain of Humanscape consists of HUM Tokens (HUM), the basic unit for transactions; HUM Points (HP), points used within in the community; and HUM Donations (HD), points used for donations. In addition, Activity Index, Donation Index and User Score affect the token utilities. The token model of Humanscape is based on the STEEM model, which is evaluated as one of the most innovative among blockchain-based communities and has been optimized to suit the needs of patient communities. “

Humanscape Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Humanscape directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Humanscape should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Humanscape using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

