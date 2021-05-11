HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL) Stock Crosses Below 50 Day Moving Average of $2.38

HUMBL, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HMBL) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $2.38 and traded as low as $1.19. HUMBL shares last traded at $1.20, with a volume of 18,375,678 shares changing hands.

The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.14.

About HUMBL (OTCMKTS:HMBL)

HUMBL, Inc, a digital money network, provides digital pairing experiences for consumers and merchants worldwide. The company offers HUMBLPAY that connects consumers and merchants in the digital economy to share and pay worldwide; and HUMBLMARKETPLACE that connect customers and merchants online in global commerce through merchant shops, deal listings, affiliate programs, and HUMBL Pay web checkout integrations.

