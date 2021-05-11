HUNT (HUNT) Trading Down 2.8% This Week

HUNT (CURRENCY:HUNT) traded up 12.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on May 11th. One HUNT coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.33 or 0.00000575 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. HUNT has a market capitalization of $36.21 million and approximately $23,465.00 worth of HUNT was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, HUNT has traded down 2.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get HUNT alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49.08 or 0.00086062 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.14 or 0.00019525 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001754 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 30% against the dollar and now trades at $36.46 or 0.00063933 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $504.99 or 0.00885470 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $36.80 or 0.00064521 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 35.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00001996 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 23.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5,919.40 or 0.10379328 BTC.

About HUNT

HUNT (HUNT) is a coin. Its genesis date was February 1st, 2019. HUNT’s total supply is 210,129,104 coins and its circulating supply is 110,357,399 coins. HUNT’s official website is hunt.town . HUNT’s official message board is steemit.com/@steemhunt . The Reddit community for HUNT is https://reddit.com/r/steemhunt and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . HUNT’s official Twitter account is @steemhunt

According to CryptoCompare, “HUNT token is an ERC20 based cryptocurrency that works as the key currency for HUNT DApp users to empower their digital lifestyle. It can be directly used in each DApp or utilized as a vehicle token for different purposes. “

HUNT Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as HUNT directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade HUNT should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy HUNT using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for HUNT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for HUNT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.