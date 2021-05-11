Huobi BTC Reaches Market Cap of $1.61 Billion (HBTC)

Huobi BTC (CURRENCY:HBTC) traded 1.7% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on May 11th. During the last week, Huobi BTC has traded up 6.6% against the US dollar. Huobi BTC has a total market cap of $1.61 billion and $8,003.00 worth of Huobi BTC was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Huobi BTC coin can currently be purchased for approximately $57,648.63 or 1.01978749 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001769 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.46 or 0.00002578 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $397.43 or 0.00703041 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.54 or 0.00066407 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $140.17 or 0.00247960 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.20 or 0.00003891 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $673.85 or 0.01192018 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $17.34 or 0.00030681 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $427.95 or 0.00757037 BTC.

Huobi BTC Profile

Huobi BTC’s total supply is 27,906 coins. Huobi BTC’s official website is www.hbtc.finance/en-us . The official message board for Huobi BTC is medium.com/@hbtc_finance . Huobi BTC’s official Twitter account is @HuobiGlobal

Buying and Selling Huobi BTC

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Huobi BTC directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Huobi BTC should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Huobi BTC using one of the exchanges listed above.

