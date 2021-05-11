Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Acquires 8,400 Shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 41.2% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 28,800 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,021,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. RWM Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Cowa LLC acquired a new position in shares of Oracle in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Oracle during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Oracle by 248.0% during the 1st quarter. Filbrandt Wealth Management LLC now owns 522 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE ORCL opened at $80.15 on Tuesday. Oracle Co. has a twelve month low of $50.86 and a twelve month high of $80.72. The stock has a market cap of $231.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.37. The company’s fifty day moving average is $74.65 and its 200-day moving average is $65.03.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 9th. The enterprise software provider reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.05. Oracle had a return on equity of 101.26% and a net margin of 26.34%. The business had revenue of $10.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.97 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Oracle Co. will post 3.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 8th were issued a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 7th. This is a boost from Oracle’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Oracle’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

ORCL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Oracle from $64.00 to $80.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Oracle from $56.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Oracle from $67.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Oracle in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $75.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Oracle from $75.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.81.

In related news, CEO Safra Catz sold 1,013,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.42, for a total transaction of $67,283,460.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,778,592 shares in the company, valued at $118,134,080.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dorian Daley sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.99, for a total transaction of $6,699,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 100,000 shares in the company, valued at $6,699,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,308,000 shares of company stock valued at $530,812,810 over the last quarter. 39.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Oracle Corporation provides products and services that address enterprise information technology environments worldwide. Its Oracle cloud software as a service offering include various cloud software applications, including Oracle enterprise resource planning (ERP) cloud, Oracle enterprise and performance management cloud, Oracle supply chain management cloud, Oracle human capital management cloud, Oracle customer experience cloud, and NetSuite application suite.

