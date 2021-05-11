Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Has $1.46 Million Position in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG) by 76.5% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,200 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,120 shares during the quarter. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $1,459,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth approximately $563,208,000. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of Dollar General by 60.5% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,427,495 shares of the company’s stock worth $510,501,000 after buying an additional 914,802 shares during the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in Dollar General during the fourth quarter worth about $167,721,000. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt grew its position in Dollar General by 24.8% during the first quarter. Alecta Pensionsforsakring Omsesidigt now owns 2,353,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,658,000 after acquiring an additional 467,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 191.6% in the 1st quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 481,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,640,000 after purchasing an additional 316,624 shares in the last quarter. 90.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Dollar General alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on DG shares. KeyCorp restated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Dollar General in a research report on Monday. Bank of America cut Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $215.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Evercore ISI raised Dollar General from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 29th. UBS Group raised their target price on shares of Dollar General from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Dollar General from $245.00 to $225.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Dollar General presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $230.50.

In other Dollar General news, CFO John W. Garratt sold 26,127 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.35, for a total value of $5,208,417.45. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 37,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,393,492.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . 0.72% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:DG opened at $218.86 on Tuesday. Dollar General Co. has a 1-year low of $173.50 and a 1-year high of $225.25. The company has a market capitalization of $52.37 billion, a PE ratio of 21.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 0.52. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $209.55 and its 200-day moving average price is $206.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.28 and a quick ratio of 0.43.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 17th. The company reported $2.62 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.72 by ($0.10). Dollar General had a return on equity of 36.07% and a net margin of 7.84%. The business had revenue of $8.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.10 EPS. Dollar General’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 10.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 6th were given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 5th. This is a positive change from Dollar General’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.96%.

Dollar General declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase program on Thursday, March 18th that permits the company to repurchase $2.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the company to purchase up to 4.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Dollar General Company Profile

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. The company offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, canned soups and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

Further Reading: What is a death cross?

Receive News & Ratings for Dollar General Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dollar General and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.