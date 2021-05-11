Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.23 Million in Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hilltop Holdings Inc. (NYSE:HTH) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 36,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,229,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Convergence Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $109,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System bought a new stake in Hilltop during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Beese Fulmer Investment Management Inc. purchased a new position in Hilltop during the 1st quarter worth $216,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of Hilltop during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $205,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Hilltop by 5,923.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,240 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 10,070 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Hilltop in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 target price for the company. Compass Point cut Hilltop from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Hilltop from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $37.00 target price (up previously from $36.00) on shares of Hilltop in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Hilltop currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.14.

In related news, Director Lee Lewis sold 70,000 shares of Hilltop stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.37, for a total transaction of $2,405,900.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 52,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,814,117.34. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, Director Hill A. Feinberg sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.01, for a total transaction of $680,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 671,537 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,838,973.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 179,567 shares of company stock valued at $6,053,411. 20.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

HTH opened at $35.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.47 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $34.36 and its 200 day moving average is $30.18. Hilltop Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.80 and a fifty-two week high of $39.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.00.

Hilltop (NYSE:HTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.37. Hilltop had a return on equity of 15.34% and a net margin of 18.09%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.55 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Hilltop Holdings Inc. will post 4.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Friday, May 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.35%. Hilltop’s payout ratio is 19.67%.

Hilltop Company Profile

Hilltop Holdings Inc provides business and consumer banking, and financial products and services. It operates through three segments: Banking, Broker-Dealer, and Mortgage Origination. The Banking segment offers savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, and money market accounts; certificates of deposit; lines and letters of credit, home improvement and equity loans, loans for purchasing and carrying securities, equipment loans and leases, agricultural and commercial real estate loans, and other loans; and commercial and industrial loans, and term and construction finance.

