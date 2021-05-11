Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Invests $1.32 Million in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,300 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGX. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,464,215 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,366,191,000 after purchasing an additional 113,416 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,517,648 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,028,000 after buying an additional 55,410 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Quest Diagnostics by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,927,478 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $229,685,000 after buying an additional 79,856 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in Quest Diagnostics by 11.6% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,877,995 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $223,799,000 after acquiring an additional 194,810 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 19.8% in the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,730,977 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $206,281,000 after acquiring an additional 286,486 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.71% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:DGX opened at $141.48 on Tuesday. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a one year low of $103.26 and a one year high of $142.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The company has a market cap of $18.48 billion, a PE ratio of 17.49, a P/E/G ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.07. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $130.40 and its 200 day simple moving average is $124.72.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $3.76 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $2.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a return on equity of 19.23% and a net margin of 13.22%. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 10.95 EPS for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics announced that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase plan on Thursday, February 4th that permits the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the medical research company to repurchase up to 6.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 1,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.95, for a total transaction of $138,936.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 42,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,981,602.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Michael E. Prevoznik sold 5,574 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.47, for a total value of $671,499.78. In the last three months, insiders sold 51,701 shares of company stock valued at $6,967,079. Insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on DGX shares. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $137.00 price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. UBS Group raised shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Citigroup lifted their price target on Quest Diagnostics from $151.00 to $158.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $139.00.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

