Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Purchases New Holdings in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,570 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,304,000.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its position in O’Reilly Automotive by 10.2% during the first quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,595 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,316,000 after purchasing an additional 241 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC grew its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 9.4% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 884 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $448,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. raised its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 1.4% in the first quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 10,239 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,194,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL lifted its position in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 14.3% during the 1st quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 4,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,435,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 1st quarter worth $208,000. Institutional investors own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of O’Reilly Automotive stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,730,625.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total transaction of $157,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 104,960 shares of company stock worth $55,041,604. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $578.00 to $595.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Oppenheimer reissued a “buy” rating and set a $555.00 target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Stephens increased their price target on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $460.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $529.70.

NASDAQ:ORLY opened at $562.47 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a twelve month low of $377.27 and a twelve month high of $568.63. The company has a fifty day moving average of $524.68 and a 200-day moving average of $472.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The specialty retailer reported $7.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.47 by $1.59. The firm had revenue of $3.09 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.80 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 373.35%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 24.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.97 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 10th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the specialty retailer to buy up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

