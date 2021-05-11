Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Sells 6,100 Shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. trimmed its position in shares of State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) by 29.8% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,400 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 6,100 shares during the period. Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc.’s holdings in State Street were worth $1,210,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of STT. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in State Street during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in State Street during the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of State Street by 436.8% in the fourth quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 365 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the first quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of State Street in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 91.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other State Street news, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.39, for a total transaction of $39,649.87. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 17,315 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,288,062.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael L. Richards sold 365 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.61, for a total transaction of $27,232.65. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,420 shares in the company, valued at $1,821,976.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,898 shares of company stock valued at $873,183. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on STT shares. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on State Street from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 1st. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of State Street from $103.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of State Street from $99.00 to $104.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 7th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on State Street from $78.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of State Street from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $83.43.

Shares of NYSE STT opened at $87.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $30.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.19, a PEG ratio of 1.11 and a beta of 1.60. State Street Co. has a 12 month low of $51.21 and a 12 month high of $89.28. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 15th. The asset manager reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.12. State Street had a net margin of 20.75% and a return on equity of 12.24%. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.62 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that State Street Co. will post 6.58 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 1st will be given a $28.125 dividend. This represents a $112.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 128.09%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 28th. This is an increase from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.71%.

State Street Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of financial products and services to institutional investors worldwide. It offers investment servicing products and services, including custody; product accounting; daily pricing and administration; master trust and master custody; depotbank; record-keeping; cash management; foreign exchange, brokerage, and other trading services; securities finance; deposit and short-term investment facilities; loans and lease financing; investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing; performance, risk, and compliance analytics; and financial data management to support institutional investors.

