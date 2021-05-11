Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.99 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21.

The Clorox (NYSE:CLX) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $1.62 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.14. The Clorox had a net margin of 16.14% and a return on equity of 132.72%. The company had revenue of $1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.86 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.89 EPS. The Clorox’s revenue for the quarter was down .1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that The Clorox Company will post 8.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.

About The Clorox

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.

