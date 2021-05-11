Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes $1.99 Million Position in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 10,300 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,987,000.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in The Clorox in the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of The Clorox by 461.3% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 143 shares during the period. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in The Clorox in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC purchased a new position in The Clorox during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Institutional investors own 81.73% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE CLX opened at $187.99 on Tuesday. The Clorox Company has a fifty-two week low of $176.73 and a fifty-two week high of $239.87. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 20.93, a P/E/G ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.41. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $189.29 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.21.
Several equities analysts have recently commented on CLX shares. Atlantic Securities upgraded The Clorox from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $233.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of The Clorox from $205.00 to $195.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “underweight” rating on shares of The Clorox in a research note on Monday. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on The Clorox in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $206.00 target price on the stock. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The Clorox has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $208.06.
About The Clorox
The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The company offers laundry additives, including bleach products under the Clorox brand, as well as Clorox 2 stain fighter and color booster; home care products primarily under the Clorox, Scentiva, Formula 409, Liquid-Plumr, Pine-Sol, S.O.S, and Tilex brands; naturally derived products under the Green Works brand; professional cleaning, disinfecting, and food service products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brands; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand; and vitamins, minerals, and supplement products under the RenewLife, Rainbow Light, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Stop Aging Now brands.
