Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. Takes Position in The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC)

Hussman Strategic Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (NASDAQ:KHC) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 51,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,060,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. LSV Asset Management raised its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 82.3% in the 1st quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 11,138,321 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,027,154 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its stake in The Kraft Heinz by 68.6% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,490,488 shares of the company’s stock valued at $328,940,000 after purchasing an additional 3,862,841 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in The Kraft Heinz by 18.5% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 7,465,330 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,735,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163,431 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in The Kraft Heinz during the fourth quarter worth about $243,712,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in The Kraft Heinz by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,780,061 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,998,000 after buying an additional 566,134 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.93% of the company’s stock.

Get The Kraft Heinz alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on KHC. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Piper Sandler reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on The Kraft Heinz from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on The Kraft Heinz from $41.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on shares of The Kraft Heinz from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.43.

In related news, Director John T. Cahill sold 209,488 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.28, for a total value of $8,857,152.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KHC stock opened at $43.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.74 and a 200-day moving average of $35.79. The company has a market cap of $53.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -109.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.51 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.96, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The Kraft Heinz Company has a 52 week low of $28.12 and a 52 week high of $44.26.

The Kraft Heinz (NASDAQ:KHC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported $0.72 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.12. The Kraft Heinz had a negative net margin of 1.92% and a positive return on equity of 6.80%. Analysts anticipate that The Kraft Heinz Company will post 2.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 27th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.67%. The Kraft Heinz’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.14%.

The Kraft Heinz Profile

The Kraft Heinz Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets food and beverage products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. Its products include condiments and sauces, cheese and dairy, meals, meats and seafood, frozen and chilled foods, packaged drinking pouches, appetizers, nuts and salted snacks, refreshment beverages, coffee, infant and nutrition products, and other grocery products, as well as desserts, dressings, toppings, and baking.

Featured Article: Why is the ROA ratio important?



Receive News & Ratings for The Kraft Heinz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Kraft Heinz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.